2.5 billion dollars – Netflix is ​​increasingly relying on South Korea – News

The streaming service Netflix has announced that it will increasingly focus on content from South Korea.

Over the next four years, he wants to invest around 2.5 billion US dollars in South Korean television series, films and screenplays.

This was announced by Netflix during a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

CEO Ted Sarandos said he has full confidence in the country’s film industry. From 2015 to 2021, Netflix invested more than $750 million in South Korean productions. In 2022, more than 60 percent of all Netflix users watched at least one series or film from South Korea.

In recent years, South Korean productions have become increasingly popular, such as the Oscar-winning feature film “Parasite” or the series “Squid Game”. The series, which started in September 2021, is one of the most streamed series on Netflix.

Legend: Yoon Suk Yeol (left) is excited about the investment plan from Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos.

Yonhap via REUTERS



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the move was a “great opportunity” for everyone involved. Yoon’s trip to the US is intended to improve relations with Washington. He is expected to talk to Joe Biden on Wednesday.



