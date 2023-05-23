Home » 20 Stocks That Could Be Soaring Soon, According To Bank Of America
Business

20 Stocks That Could Be Soaring Soon, According To Bank Of America

by admin
20 Stocks That Could Be Soaring Soon, According To Bank Of America

Lauren Simmons became the youngest trader on the New York Stock Exchange at the age of 22.
Lauren Simmons

Bank of America believes the US Federal Reserve has temporarily halted rate hikes.

Strategists Nicolas Woods and Jill Carey Hall explain which stocks they expect to outperform.

Sectors likely to perform best in a slowdown in the US economy have also been detailed.

The biggest question investors and market participants are asking today is whether the US Federal Reserve has really finished raising interest rates – at least for the time being. Bank of America is among the proponents. The stock strategists for small and medium-sized companies PursueJill Carey Hall and Nicolas Woods explain to investors what they need to do in light of the changing market environment.

“Our economists expect a pause from now on as the Inflation cools and the USA into a light one recession occur,” they wrote in a note to their customers. Bank of America sees them Business in a downturn and recommends buying larger, “high quality” Shares small and medium-sized companies.

See also  ECB, Lagarde: 'inflation remains too high, further weakening of the economy at the end of the year and early 2023'

You may also like

Attention scammers! – More credit and debit card...

Vodafone, CEO Bisio strengthens the Italian team

Google and Big Tech consume more energy than...

Investing for a good pension: financial experts give...

Bad weather decree, 2 billion allocated. Ok to...

Car dealers reveal their best tips for buying...

Fininvest Real Estate & Services, payables for 24...

Sunday 28 May 2023: regional elections in Spain

Debt dispute in the USA – Not much...

Lombardy, Sgarbi leaves the regional council: “I was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy