20 Stocks That Could Be Soaring Soon, According To Bank Of America

Bank of America believes the US Federal Reserve has temporarily halted rate hikes. Strategists Nicolas Woods and Jill Carey Hall explain which stocks they expect to outperform. Sectors likely to perform best in a slowdown in the US economy have also been detailed.

The biggest question investors and market participants are asking today is whether the US Federal Reserve has really finished raising interest rates – at least for the time being. Bank of America is among the proponents. The stock strategists for small and medium-sized companies PursueJill Carey Hall and Nicolas Woods explain to investors what they need to do in light of the changing market environment.

“Our economists expect a pause from now on as the Inflation cools and the USA into a light one recession occur,” they wrote in a note to their customers. Bank of America sees them Business in a downturn and recommends buying larger, “high quality” Shares small and medium-sized companies.