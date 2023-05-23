New Hyundai i20 2023, the city car is renewed in many respects and convinces (even in price)

Hyundai i20, the B-segment Korean five-door car, has undergone a restyling. At this mid-career stage, some cosmetic changes were made and further enhanced safety features were introduced.

As for the engines, no changes have been made with the update for the i20 N sport version it will happen at a later time, and therefore the mild hybrid versions remain confirmed. Below are all the news. Let’s see then:

What’s new in the Hyundai i20 2023

L’2023 Hyundai i20 update brings with it changes to the front bumper and grille to give it an even more distinctive look. The headlights feature revised graphics and new 16″ and 17″ alloy wheel styles are available. The range of colors is enriched with the introduction of Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Gray Pearl and Meta Blue Pearl, which join the already present Atlas White, Phantom Black Pearl, Aurora Gray Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl and Mangrove Green Pearl, all combinable with a contrasting black roof.

The interiors have a fresher look, with finiture color Lucid Lime and seats with a new sporty embossed texture. Onboard technology includes a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a Bose audio system. Driver assistance systems in the Smart Sense package include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, which can also recognize cyclists, and Lane Following Assist, which keeps the vehicle in the lane, as well as Smart Cruise Control based on the navigation system.

As regards the engines, la i20 continues to offer the 100PS mild hybrid turbo petrol engine and the 84PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. Although Hyundai has not yet spoken about it, it is possible that the 120 HP versions with mild hybrid technology, the 82 HP LPG engine and the i20 N, the sportiest version with 204 HP, will also be confirmed in the range. In any case, the Korean brand confirms the option of the iMT six-speed “intelligent” manual gearbox or the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox for the mild hybrid versions.

Il starting price for the Hyundai i20 after restyling it is 18,000 euros.