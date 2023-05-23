Home » LNG terminal on Rügen: Opponents are aiming for a referendum | > – News
LNG terminal on Rügen: Opponents are aiming for a referendum

As of: 05/23/2023 6:58 p.m

As of: 05/23/2023 6:58 p.m

The planned LNG terminal in the port of Mukran continues to cause trouble on the island of Rügen. The citizens’ association “Zukunft Sellin” announced that it would organize a citizens’ initiative against the project – just like other communities on the island.

“We would like to support the municipal council decisions that dealt with this topic through a referendum,” said the group on Tuesday. In Binz on Rügen, the community and several environmental organizations had invited to a citizens’ forum in the afternoon, around 180 citizens came. According to the organizers, the federal government and the responsible authorities have so far refrained from involving citizens in the planning process. The project would pose far-reaching dangers to tourism, people and nature. In addition, legally binding climate targets are at risk.

LNG should help Germany out of the energy crisis. The first terminals are being built in the north. What are the advantages and disadvantages?
Experts want to explain possible dangers from the LNG terminal

At the citizens’ meeting, several experts explained, among other things, what the specific dangers are and how safety on site is to be guaranteed. Interested parties were also able to bring in their questions and concerns. The German Environmental Aid (DUH) wants to collect these and hand them over to the federal government on Wednesday before the cabinet meeting in Berlin as part of a protest action.

Citizens’ association: No honest dialogue with federal politicians

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) had traveled to Rügen several times for talks with citizens and local and state politicians – also accompanied by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Nevertheless, the citizens’ association complains that there is no honest dialogue at eye level. A week ago, the federal cabinet decided to include the planned terminal in Mukran in the LNG Acceleration Act. The cabinet justified this with a corresponding need to secure the energy supply.

A shield with a ship symbol and the inscription

On Wednesday, without prior notice, the cabinet decided to include Rügen in the LNG Acceleration Act. Binz is disappointed.
The Federal Ministry of Economics has started a vote to include Rügen in the LNG Acceleration Act – contrary to the wishes of the state government.
In Sassnitz, citizens were informed of the status of the planning by Mayor Leon Kräusche, ReGas and Gascade.
Germany has had floating LNG terminals since the end of 2022. Here you can see how much gas is imported as a result.
This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 05/23/2023 | 14:00 clock

