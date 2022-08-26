At the 2022 Chengdu Auto Show, SAIC MAXUS’s new SUV model Territory was officially unveiled. This is a medium-to-large SUV with a more rigid exterior design and is a six-seat model. The new car has not yet announced the price, but it is predicted that its price should be between 250,000 and 350,000 yuan.

In terms of appearance, the new car adopts a new design style, especially the front face part. The hexagonal air intake grille is very aggressive, and it is decorated with bright black and orange trim strips. The headlights use a split design, and the upper part of the daytime running lights is also connected to the air intake grille, making the entire front of the car look wider.

The new car adopts a double-colored body, and the black roof is still very popular among Chinese people. Orange trim strips are also added to the fenders, and matte black trim is used for the wheel arches and lower door guards, and the door handles and mirrors are black.

In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the territory are 5046 (5214) mm × 2016 mm × 1876 mm, and the wheelbase is 2950 mm, and the new car will launch five, six and seven different versions of the model. The show car we photographed today is a six-seater model.

The rear part of the car adopts a through-type taillight group, and the slightly blackened lampshade is still very sporty, and the rear wing part is kept black like the roof. Below the rear bumper is a matte-colored decorative piece, and it is matched with a double-exhaust exhaust on both sides, which is really aura.

The interior has a white and brown color scheme, which still looks very luxurious. Because the new car is only in the debut stage, the full LCD instrument panel and central control screen cannot be activated. Two silver armrests are set under the center console, and the car uses an electronic gear handle, and the center console is also designed with a double-layer structure.

Behind the armrest is the driving mode selection area of ​​the vehicle. The knob on the left is the driving mode selection, the right one is the four-wheel drive mode selection, and the buttons in the middle should be the settings of the differential lock, indicating that the car will be a It is an SUV with a tough appearance and absolute off-road capability.

In terms of power, the new car will be equipped with a 2.0T diesel engine + 48V mild hybrid system, matched with ZF 8AT transmission, with a maximum power of 160kW, a maximum torque of 500N m, and a full fuel range of up to 1000km. As a professional off-road model, the Territory will also be equipped with three differential locks, and the maximum torque can be increased to 1320N m in low-speed four-wheel drive mode.

(Editor-in-charge: Gong Xingchen)