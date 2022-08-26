Listening to the bell to distinguish the ball

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-26 09:14

A few days ago, the “Mingyang Da Cup” Kring Ball Project for the Blind in Hangzhou was launched as a pilot project at the Home for the Disabled in Yuhang Street. More than 20 visually impaired people experienced the joy of Kring Kring.

Kring Ball for the Blind is an indoor competitive ball game specially designed for the blind, which combines the characteristics of competition, fitness, rehabilitation and entertainment.

This sport is similar to table tennis. The table is a wooden rectangle surrounded by side walls. There is a transparent baffle in the middle. The ball can only pass under the baffle. There are net belt goals on both sides. The racket is 30 cm long. The face shape is round or rectangular.

During the confrontation, the two sides put on blindfolds, stand on both ends of the table, judge by their voices, and hit the ball into the opponent’s goal. The order of serving and the points are similar to those of table tennis.

“This exercise is easy to learn and highly interesting. Visually impaired friends of different physical qualities can learn it quickly without the assistance of others. It can achieve the purpose of exercise, rehabilitation and fitness. It is one of the few sports for visually impaired groups without direct physical Contact but against intense sports, which are both safe and competitive.” Qian Jun, the initiator of the city’s blind kring ball project, said.

“The implementation of this project has injected new vitality into the development of the disabled people’s cultural and sports undertakings, and provided a new way for disabled people to recover and participate in society on an equal footing.” Han Shizhong, vice chairman of the District Disabled Persons’ Federation, told reporters.