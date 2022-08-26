When choosing a home machine, what are you looking at, exclusive works or hardware capabilities? Now it seems that this problem can be slowly dropped!

The home game console war has been hot recently. Since Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard for a sky-high price of $68.7 billion at the beginning of the year, Sony has also made frequent moves. In the review process of the acquisition, it was hinted that Microsoft may monopolize the well-known “Blizzard”. The decisive moment” series, resulting in the monopoly of the market.

Recently, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming and head of the Xbox brand, accepted an interview with Bloomberg. The point is to make it easier for players to play game titles without being restricted to any platform.

However, this also has a lot to do with the XBOX GAME PASS that Microsoft has been promoting in recent years. In the past, when people chose game consoles, they often chose their favorite exclusive works, but now through the subscription model, whether it is on XBOX or PC, You can enjoy a variety of works on the platform.

Even better, because platform restrictions are liberated, the experience of cross-platform play is no longer a dream. In addition, when these game works are no longer exclusive, but under the competition of the free market, the quality of the game can also be reviewed more comprehensively and further improved, which will be a good thing for players. matter.

However, it is also hoped that if Microsoft successfully acquires Activision Blizzard, the follow-up reorganization and new plans will bring new atmosphere, so that players and Microsoft can achieve a win-win situation.