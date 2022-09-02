2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference | Hu Houkun: In the future, computing power network will become a new infrastructure for national economic developmentFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Gao Yang) At the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Hu Houkun, the rotating chairman of Huawei, said that the industrial development of artificial intelligence is a process of continuous acceleration. A thriving ecology. Huawei will continue to do a good job in technological innovation, and strive to be a platform for basic software and hardware. At the same time, Huawei will actively work with ecological partners to make greater contributions to the high-quality development of the artificial intelligence industry and the take-off of the digital economy.

Hu Houkun first talked about artificial intelligence helping drug design and drug development. The drug resistance of bacteria is a huge threat to human health. Huawei has participated in the super antibacterial drug project of the First Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, and the artificial intelligence drug molecule model provided has made certain contributions. “Researchers can predict and screen hundreds of millions of molecular compounds in advance, so that the final screening range can be quickly narrowed in a very short period of time. With the assistance of artificial intelligence, the development of lead drugs, its cycle usually takes several years from the past. , in this project, the time was shortened to more than one month, and the entire R&D cost was reduced by 70%.”

Hu Houkun said that he went to the exhibition hall of this year’s conference this morning, and the obvious feeling is that compared with previous years, there are more and more application cases of artificial intelligence in all walks of life and in different scenarios, and the depth is getting deeper and deeper.

“We believe that the key to the next step in the industrial development of artificial intelligence is to build and use artificial intelligence computing facilities, plan the direction of application innovation, and truly let artificial intelligence create value for the digital upgrade of all walks of life.” Hu Houkun said, We should continue to promote the construction of the computing power network, so that the computing power center will move from point to surface and form a network; secondly, the computing power network is moving towards integration, not only the networking of artificial intelligence computing centers, but also the supercomputing centers and integrated big data centers in various places. etc. can be incorporated into this computing power network.

“I think the computing power network in the future, like today’s power grid, communication network and high-speed rail, will definitely become a new type of infrastructure for the country’s economic development, providing a strong impetus for the development of the country’s digital economy and the entire economy.” Hu Houkun boldly speculated .

He also mentioned that the data generated by various computing centers are not the same in format and algorithm, and often cannot be called directly from each other, but can only be used locally. Different computing power centers “sing the same song”, so that computing power, data and ecology are converged to achieve network-wide sharing and efficient operation.

Hu Houkun also mentioned that it is necessary to accelerate the incubation and innovation of industrial applications, so that artificial intelligence technology can exert greater value, and the current incubation of large models has become a consensus for innovation breakthroughs in industries and scenarios. “But we also see that the threshold for large-scale model research and development is high, time-consuming and labor-intensive, and it is necessary to avoid repeated investment and development.” He called on government, production, learning, research, and use to unite to sort out the basic large models and industries required by different industry scenarios. Large model, plan the sand table of the large model, and lead the incubation and innovation of the large model.

