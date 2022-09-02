Source title: “Bags: Inside Out” exhibition at the British V&A Museum, South China debut, limited-time space

The exhibition “Bags: Inside Out”, co-presented by Swire Properties and the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A Museum, UK), is now officially open at Taikoo Hui, Guangzhou, and the exhibition will remain open until 2022 September 21. This is the third stop of the exhibition’s first tour in Asia in a shopping mall owned by Swire Properties, and it is also the first exhibition in South China. At the recent unveiling ceremony, a number of guests, including Ms. Huang Ying, General Manager of Taikoo Hui (Guangzhou) Development Co., Ltd., and Mr. Matt Moody, Acting Consul General of the United Kingdom in Guangzhou, were invited to attend. Ms. Huang Ying expressed the hope that through this cooperation with the British V&A Museum, it will provide a unique opportunity for the local public, culture and fashion lovers in Guangzhou to experience international museum exhibitions up close, and create a high-quality exhibition experience for the public at the same time. Let the audience rather than the exhibition itself become the protagonist, encourage the public to actively receive art education, form a unique point of view, and let artistic thinking spread to the community, and even promote the civilization of the entire city. Photo 1: The opening ceremony of the limited-time theme exhibition “Bags: Inside Out (Bags: Inside Out)” and the theme conference site of “A moment in the bag, life outside the bag” The curator sends expectations across the ocean, and the cultural salon talks deeply about handbag fashion At 3:00 p.m. on September 1, the opening ceremony of the limited-time theme exhibition “Bags: Inside Out” and the theme conference of “A Moment in the Bag, Life Outside the Bag” were held as scheduled in the atrium on the M floor of Taikoo Hui, Guangzhou. The exhibition curator and fashion historian Dr. Lucia Savi made an online speech, and a Cantonese greeting ignited the enthusiasm of the guests. Lucia Savi believes that handbags can be a very personal item or a tool for self-expression. It is hoped that through this exhibition, visitors will be able to understand the charm of handbags in the fashion circle and see them in the world. Historical and cultural significance of the place. She looks forward to the public to follow the handbags through time and space to understand their more complete life. These all coincide with the meaning of the theme of this conference, “a moment in the bag, life outside the bag”. At the end of the speech, Lucia Savi was also entrusted by the “mysterious guest” to send a letter to Taikoo Hui in Guangzhou. Ms. Huang Ying and all the guests attended the exhibition and announced the official opening of the exhibition. In the finale of the press conference, the cultural salon with the same theme opened. TVB host, Chen Beier, who moved China 2021, the head of the design team of the Beijing Winter Olympics mascot “Bingdundun”, Professor Cao Xue of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, writer, Senior media person Huang Tongtong shared the experience of the first exhibition and the special stories and important moments between them and handbags. Photo 2: Group photo of the guests of the cultural salon themed “Bag the Moment, Time will Tell”, from left to right, Cao Xue, Chen Beier, Huang Ying, Matt Moody, Huang Tongtong Over 240 exhibits are star-studded, including the private collection of actor Tang Wei. The exhibition explores the icon of the handbag from an unprecedented comprehensive perspective through three themes of “Function and Utility”, “Status and Identity” and “Design and Making” Sexual fashion accessories. There are more than 240 exhibits in the three themed exhibition areas, ranging from designer handbags, small cosmetic boxes to functional backpacks, showing their various forms and faces spanning different regional cultures of the world from the 16th century to the present. Visitors can appreciate the Hermès “Kelly” handbag named after the movie star and Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, and the Christian Dior “Lady Dior” handbag named after Princess Diana of the United Kingdom. The phenomenon of “It bag”, that is, the essential explosive bag, and its powerful influence. There are also model and TV host Alexa Chung, British Princess Margaret, former US President’s wife Jacqueline Kennedy, the heroine Carrie Bradshaw played by Sarah Jessica Parker in the TV series “Sex and the City”, and the famous fashion blogger Mr. Bao , singer Rihanna, as well as celebrities Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian and other celebrities selected or related handbags appeared in the museum. There is also a special section “Collecting Bags” in the exhibition, which is co-curated by Swire Properties and is only on display in this China Mainland tour. This section displays 10 pieces of actress Tang Wei’s personal collection, including her childhood jewelry box, handbags used in movie auditions, canvas bags used in movie roles, and luggage and backpacks she traveled around. Her different emotions and feelings have witnessed her many precious moments both on and off the screen. Committed to creating a local community culture and continue to promote the development and prosperity of urban civilization As the industry benchmark of commercial real estate in South China and the leader of art and culture, Guangzhou TaiKoo Hui is committed to changing the status quo of commercial real estate art and leading the ideological trend of art and humanities. Since Guangzhou TaiKoo Hui opened in 2011, it has successively introduced a number of works of art from international masters, which are located in shopping malls, office buildings and outdoor plazas. It is a true creator of artistic atmosphere in public spaces. When the local people are tired of the Internet celebrity fast food exhibition, Guangzhou Taikoo Hui hopes to different art forms, constantly adjust the innovative hardware and software to meet the material and spiritual needs of the local people, and is committed to allowing every consumer to spend time in the venue. Every moment passed is of great significance, which is also the inner meaning of Guangzhou Taikoo Hui’s new brand proposition “Where Time is the New Luxury”, and the construction expressed by Swire Properties’ 50th anniversary proposition of “continuous flow”. The local community culture and the concept of art inspiration are in the same vein. As Ms. Huang Ying mentioned in her speech at the opening ceremony, Guangzhou Taikoo Hui carries the joys, sorrows and sorrows of the local people, and the daily shuttle or stop of the public carves the soul and unique artistic atmosphere of today’s Guangzhou Taikoo Hui. Guangzhou Taikoo Hui will, as always, bring inspiring fashion, culture and art experiences to the public, continue to enrich the urban humanities and arts space, give play to the benchmarking power of arts and humanities space in South China, and promote the development and prosperity of urban civilization. Privileges for visiting the exhibition with “Baggage Mark”: Step 1: Go to the atrium on the M floor, the C area and the south glass box on the L3 floor to get an activity guide at the entrance of any exhibition area with the successful reservation certificate, and get an exclusive seal of the exhibition area at the same time; Step 2: Go to other exhibition areas to collect the corresponding exclusive stamps; Step 3: After collecting all three exclusive stamps of the exhibition area, you can get a lucky draw chance in the “Courtesy Space” in the south glass box on the L3 floor, that is, you will have the chance to win the British V&A Museum canvas bag, Guangzhou Taikoo Hui limited time around BAGS brooch and Fa’er Surprise benefits from brands such as La Maison VALMONT, Kiehl’s, POP MART, and Venchi. Note: You can redeem a lucky draw chance with a single activity guide (collect three stamps) (the number of prizes is limited, first come first served) 3. MBagTI brand exhibition: Online MBagTI test: Enter the Guangzhou Taikoo Hui “A Moment in the Bag, Life Outside the Bag” applet and complete the MBagTI personality test to generate a personal MBagTI personality. The system will match the handbags in the exhibition area that match the personality temperament according to the results. Offline brand joint exhibition: During the event, 8 MBagTI-related letter sculptures will be exhibited in Taikoo Hui, Guangzhou, together with dunhill, THOM BROWNE, Roger Vivier, RIMOWA, Seasonal fashion handbags from eight brands including TORY BURCH, Coach, BAO BAO ISSEY MIYAKE and Longchamp. appendix English V&A Museum “Bags: Inside Out” Limited Time Exhibition Focused on handbags, the exhibition delves into the ultimate fashion accessory. Curated by Dr. Lucia Savi, it is exhibited for the first time in South China. The exhibition is divided into three themed exhibition areas and a limited exhibition area in Mainland China: Function and Utility: Demonstrate the practicality of handbags and the function of storing personal items. From holiday clothes, sewing bags, cosmetics to wallets and even love letters, handbags are often designed to show their functional side; Status and Identity: looks at the role of handbags in celebrity culture and their controversial reputation among political and social elites. This topic area also explores the star power and the powerful influence of the “It bag” phenomenon; and the presentation of the handbag as a personal expression; Design and Making: Show the process of handbags from sketch to pattern, from sewing to sale. Relying on material experts stationed around the world, combined with the craftsmanship handed down by century-old fashion brands, this theme area unveils the original craftsmanship used by well-known brands. At the same time, some whimsical designs that subvert the handbag as a utility will be explored. The Makers’ Table showcases the production process of handbags, from pattern to leather, tools and metal accessories, giving viewers an up-close look at how the ultimate fashion accessory is made; Collecting Bags: Presented only in Mainland China, it mainly displays 10 personal collections of handbags belonging to famous actor Tang Wei. About Swire Properties Swire Properties is committed to the development and management of commercial, retail, hotel and residential properties. Its development strategy focuses on the development of mixed-use property projects in prime locations at major transportation intersections. Swire Properties is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and its investment property portfolio in Hong Kong includes Taikoo Place, Pacific Place, Cityplaza and Citygate. The Company’s completed property portfolio in Hong Kong has a gross floor area of ​​approximately 15.8 million square feet (approximately 1.5 million square meters). The company has completed six retail-led mixed-use development projects in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu in Mainland China, including Taikoo Li Sanlitun in Beijing, INDIGO Beijing, Xingye Taikoo Hui in Shanghai, Taikoo Li Qiantan in Shanghai and Taikoo Hui in Guangzhou And Chengdu Ocean Taikoo Li. Phase II of INDIGO in Beijing and Taikoo Li in Xi’an are currently under development. The Company’s completed property portfolio in Mainland China has a gross floor area of ​​approximately 14 million square feet (approximately 1.3 million square meters). Apart from Hong Kong and Mainland China, the company also has investments in the United States, Indonesia and Vietnam. About Guangzhou TaiKoo Hui Guangzhou Taikoo Hui is located in the core area of ​​Guangzhou Tianhe Central Business District, with a total floor area of ​​about 357,000 square meters, including a high-end shopping mall, two Grade A office buildings and a luxury hotel, Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou and serviced apartments. Residential. Taikoo Hui Guangzhou is designed by the famous construction company Arquitectonica, developed, constructed, operated and managed by Swire Properties. It is a commercial complex integrating leisure and entertainment, business activities, culture and art. Since its opening in 2011, Guangzhou Taikoo Hui has become a popular leisure and commercial landmark in southern China. About the Victoria and Albert Museum (UK V&A Museum) The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) is the world‘s leading art, design and performing arts museum with a permanent collection of more than 2.3 million items spanning more than 5,000 years of human creativity. The museum preserves the British National Collection, preserving important resources related to the academic study of architecture, furniture, fashion, textiles, photography, sculpture, painting, jewellery, glass, porcelain, book art, Asian art and design, theatre and performance. About the Curator Dr Lucia Savi is the curator of the exhibition BAGS: Inside Out and the Design Museum, London. She is a curator and fashion historian specializing in 20th century Italian textiles, fashion and design. In 2019, Lucia received her PhD from Kingston University, London, for the thesis titled “The Relationship between Italy’s Textile and Fashion Production, 1945-1985” . She has over ten years of experience in curating, publishing and speaking. 