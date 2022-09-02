Original title: An additional one-time living allowance of 400 yuan for people with minimum living allowances and extremely poor people

(Reporter Wang Qipeng) In accordance with the relevant requirements of the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Civil Affairs and the Bureau of Finance jointly issued the “Notice on Effectively Guaranteeing the Basic Lives of People in Difficulties”, clarifying various guarantee measures. During the epidemic prevention and control period, the subsistence allowance households in the areas above the medium risk level, except for actively applying for withdrawal or the death of the rescued object, suspend the subsistence allowance withdrawal work, and resume when the area where they are located is adjusted to the low risk level. At the same time, an additional one-time living allowance of 400 yuan will be issued for each of the subsistence allowances and the extremely poor. So far, the one-off living allowance has been fully implemented.

In July this year, the city continued to adjust the minimum living standards and the basic living standards for the extremely poor. After the adjustment, the city’s minimum living standard has been raised to 1,320 yuan/month, and the basic living standard of the extremely poor has been adjusted to 1,980 yuan/month, effectively securing the bottom line of people’s livelihood. In accordance with relevant arrangements, the city has promptly launched a linkage mechanism linking social assistance and security standards with price increases, and provided temporary price subsidies to the city’s subsistence allowances, people in extreme poverty and other needy people. Up to now, the city has distributed 231,300 people in need of temporary price subsidies, 5,781,060 yuan.

In addition, the city has also stepped up its temporary relief efforts for people in need. The city has made it clear that uninsured and uninsured migrant workers, such as migrant workers who are unable to return to work due to the epidemic, have no source of income for three consecutive months, have difficulties in living and cannot be covered by the unemployment insurance policy, and are not included in the scope of the minimum living allowance, shall apply by themselves. A one-time temporary assistance fund will be issued after the approval of the work site or the sub-district (township) of the habitual residence to help them tide over the difficulties of life. Temporary assistance will be provided directly to those in extreme poverty, those with minimum living allowances, and those diagnosed with COVID-19 in low-income families as needed.

