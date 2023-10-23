2023 Beijing Human Resources Market Salary Status Report Reveals Growth in Key Industries and Top-Paying Occupations

Title: Beijing’s Human Resources Market Reports Median Salary Increase in Key Industries

Date: October 23, 2023

Yesterday, the Beijing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau released the “2023 Beijing Human Resources Market Salary Status Report (Third Quarter)”, revealing positive trends in the city’s job market. The report indicates that the median salary of most key industries in Beijing experienced a slight increase year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter during the third quarter.

The life service industry stood out with the highest average monthly median salary as consumer demand for cultural tourism soared during the summer. This growth can be attributed to the strong market supply and demand in this sector. Notably, positions such as chefs and live broadcast operations specialists in the industry commanded relatively high salaries, with median monthly earnings of 11,766 yuan and 10,629 yuan respectively.

Furthermore, Beijing’s characteristic industries like the digital economy, intelligent/high-end manufacturing, technological services, and medicine and health reported advantageous median salaries of 14,007 yuan, 12,466 yuan, 11,991 yuan, and 12,697 yuan respectively.

Job function-wise, the salary for professional/technical personnel experienced a significant year-on-year and month-on-month increase. Skilled talents saw a slight salary growth as well, with high-skilled workers enjoying a notable year-on-year raise. Senior technicians, technicians, and senior skilled talents all earned average monthly median salaries exceeding 10,000 yuan.

Interestingly, among the 26 most popular occupations of the quarter, quantum algorithm engineers claimed the top spot for the highest salary. These engineers earned a median salary of 36,768 yuan per month. Other positions such as 5G communication algorithm engineers, reinforcement learning engineers, and chip design engineers also surpassed the 30,000 yuan mark. Digital occupations, in general, showcased an average monthly median salary exceeding 20,000 yuan.

The report highlights the overall stability of Beijing’s salary levels, underscoring positive growth in key industries. These insights provide valuable information for professionals and job seekers, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding their career paths in Beijing’s thriving job market.

(Reporter: Dai Lili)

