“Douyin Heart Beats the New Sun” and “A Bite of China” Join Forces to Explore the Delights of Seasonal Food

During this frost season, the cold wind may be blowing, but it cannot dampen the excitement surrounding the collaboration between “Douyin Heart Beats the New Sun” and the national cultural IP “A Bite of China“. The Chinese people have always associated the change of seasonal solar terms with their diet, as each season brings a unique set of flavors and culinary delights. Recognizing this, “Douyin Heart Beats the New Sun” and “A Bite of China” have joined hands to launch a series of seasonal themed activities, focusing on autumn and winter food.

In the past, “Douyin Heart Beats the New Sun” has successfully implemented seasonal scene marketing methods, with activities such as “Spring Flower Food Diary” and “Early Summer Fresh Food Season”. The television show “A Bite of China” has also become well-known for showcasing the rich culinary traditions of China. The collaboration between the two, under the theme “Warm Food Talks about Autumn and Winter”, aims to guide new product trends and explore the deeper meaning behind seasonal food. Through high-quality video content and live broadcasts, “A Bite of China” will bring forth a richer food content experience and engage with the audience’s memories and emotions related to food.

Not only will “A Bite of China” be officially launched on the Douyin platform, but many food culture celebrities and famous chefs will also participate as “seasonal recommendation officers”. These experts will share behind-the-scenes stories in the live broadcast room, providing a deeper understanding of the trends and traditions associated with seasonal food. Additionally, Douyin Xindu will collaborate with catering merchants to create new seasonal products and offer tip-of-the-tongue themed packages, allowing users to not only enjoy unique delicacies but also actively participate in the discussion and exploration of autumn and winter food.

The frost season brings with it new opportunities for innovation and creativity. “Douyin Heart Beats the New Sun” and “A Bite of China” have compiled a guide to frost food, selecting popular ingredients such as persimmons, beef, autumn pears, and chestnuts. They have also gathered new seasonal creative ideas that take into account food characteristics and user preferences. By implementing these ideas, merchants can continue to be innovative while creating exclusive brand memories.

Looking forward, “Douyin Heart Beats the New Sun” and “A Bite of China” plan to continue exploring new ideas for autumn and winter seasonal delicacies, focusing on solar terms such as the Beginning of Winter and the Winter Solstice. With the participation of Douyin’s top food content experts as “Tongue Seasonal Recommendation Officers”, the collaboration between the two platforms aims to not only help users discover the best seasonal food options but also shape the trends and conversations surrounding autumn and winter cuisine.

In conclusion, as the frost settles and the wind blows through the valleys, “Douyin Heart Beats the New Sun” brings forth a plethora of new autumn and winter delicacies. Join them on this “eating” exploration journey and discover the joys of seasonal food.

