2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair (Autumn): Enhancing Supply Chain Integration and Business Efficiency

2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair Opens in Shanghai

Shanghai, China – The much-anticipated 2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair (Autumn) kicked off in Shanghai on August 28. Positioned as an “innovative integration platform for the apparel industry supply chain,” the three-day expo aims to showcase China‘s manufacturing expertise and supply capacity, while also facilitating collaborations and improving business efficiency.

Spanning an impressive area of 53,000 square meters, the exhibition boasts 588 exhibitors who are presenting a wide range of products and services related to the apparel industry. From surface accessories procurement to design, development, and production and processing, attendees can explore various aspects of the apparel supply chain. To further enhance the experience, special exhibition areas have been established based on different fields and industrial chain links, enabling exhibitors to attract potential business partners and secure intentional orders.

“This expo provides a platform to showcase China‘s tremendous progress in garment manufacturing, technology, and quality standards. We have carefully selected supply chain companies specializing in different product categories to participate in the fair. Some of these companies focus on flexible manufacturing, while others have excelled in shirts, cashmere coats, outdoor sun protection, and other fields for decades, displaying specialization and innovation,” said Chen Dapeng, Vice President of the China National Textile and Apparel Council.

With the aim of fostering collaboration and innovation, the expo aims to connect these specialized enterprises with clothing brands and designer labels, ultimately driving the industry’s development and market expansion.

The 2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair (Autumn) is jointly hosted by the China National Garment Association, China International Trade Center Co., Ltd., and the Textile Industry Branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

The event hopes to serve as a catalyst for further advancements in the Chinese apparel industry, and with the enthusiastic participation of exhibitors and attendees, it is expected to yield fruitful results.

