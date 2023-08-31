NCT Set to Make a Strong Comeback with “Baggy Jeans” Performance

NCT to Wow Fans Worldwide with New Song “Baggy Jeans”

August 31 – In exciting news for K-pop fans, the popular boy group NCT is set to appear on various music programs and perform their latest song “Baggy Jeans”. According to reports from Korean media, NCT will kick off their promotions on Mnet’s “MCD” broadcast on August 31, followed by appearances on KBS2’s “Music Bank” on September 1 and MBC’s “Show! Song” among other music programs.

Brokerage company SM Entertainment confirmed the news on August 31, stating that NCT’s performance of “Baggy Jeans” is expected to captivate fans around the world. The new song is described as a cool hip-hop dance track that is unmatched in its style and choreography. With the release of this song, the group also signals their strong comeback.

NCT, known for their unique concepts and energetic performances, always manages to garner attention from fans and the industry alike. As anticipation builds for their upcoming stage, fans are eagerly waiting to see how NCT will showcase their signature hip-hop SWAG and dynamic dance moves.

The group’s agency, SM Entertainment, expressed their confidence in NCT’s ability to impress fans with “Baggy Jeans”, which is expected to create a new trend in the music scene. NCT’s comeback is highly anticipated, and this latest release is sure to solidify their position as a leading force in the K-pop industry.

Fans worldwide are already buzzing with excitement, eager to tune in and support NCT on their upcoming music program appearances. With their strong presence and unmatched talent, NCT is set to deliver a stellar performance that will leave fans in awe.

As NCT gears up for their comeback, fans can’t wait to see what surprises the group has in store for them. With their unique sound and unparalleled performances, NCT is ready to take the music industry by storm once again. Stay tuned for more updates on NCT’s promotions for “Baggy Jeans” and get ready to witness their incredible performance on stage.

