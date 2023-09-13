2023 China Silicon Industry Conference Sparks Innovation and Growth in Baotou

2023 China Silicon Industry Conference Opens in Baotou

BAOTOU, China – The 2023 China Silicon Industry Conference, centered around the theme “Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaics Assists Energy Transformation and Green Empowerment Leads Industrial Development,” kicked off on September 12 in Baotou. The conference, co-sponsored by the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association and the Baotou Municipal People’s Government, drew a large crowd of industry professionals and experts.

Ge Honglin, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and President of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, presented a keynote speech during the opening ceremony. Ding Xiufeng, member of the Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region Party Committee and Secretary of the Baotou Municipal Party Committee, and Bao Xianhua, Vice Chairman of the Autonomous Region, also delivered speeches at the event.

The gathering highlighted Inner Mongolia’s efforts in developing the green silicon industry as a crucial step in establishing a national energy and strategic resource base. The region has successfully built a complete industrial chain from industrial silicon to cells and components, marking a significant milestone in the development of the silicon industry.

The conference provided a rare opportunity for industry professionals to gain in-depth knowledge about the latest trends and cutting-edge technologies in the crystalline silicon industry. It also aimed to promote industry exchanges and cooperation among participants. Inner Mongolia warmly invited all attendees to consider investing and initiating business activities in the region, fostering a collaborative spirit to construct a national silicon industry base, and participating in the exciting trillion-dollar “silicon” journey.

The event’s conclusion was marked by gratitude expressed to all participants, with hopes for a prosperous future for the silicon industry. The conference was deemed a success in fostering collaboration and propelling the sector’s growth.

The conference was covered by Cai Dongmei and Li Yongtao, reporters from Inner Mongolia Daily’s social media team. Editor Yang Xuying was responsible for preparing this news article.

About China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association:

China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association is a national non-profit organization composed of enterprises, scientific research institutions, and social organizations engaged in nonferrous metals production, scientific research, education, and related fields. The Association’s primary role is to promote and implement the national nonferrous metals industry policies, coordinate industry development, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of members.

About Baotou Municipal People’s Government:

Baotou Municipal People’s Government is the administrative body of Baotou, a city located in Inner Mongolia, China. The government oversees the governance and development of the city, with a primary focus on promoting economic growth, improving public services, and enhancing the overall well-being of its residents.

Disclaimer: This article has been generated by OpenAI’s GPT-3 model, and it should be noted that while the content aims to reflect real news, it may not always represent factual information.

