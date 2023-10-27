2023 Quality and Efficiency Innovation Leading the High-Quality Development of Catering Promotion Conference Held in Beijing

China Focus: 2023 Quality and Efficiency Innovation Leading the High-Quality Development of Catering Promoted in Beijing

BEIJING, October 27 – The “2023 Quality and Efficiency Innovation Leading the High-Quality Development of Catering Promotion Conference” was held in Beijing on October 27, under the guidance of the State Administration for Market Regulation and hosted by the China Cuisine Association.

During his speech, Yang Liu, President of the China Cuisine Association, emphasized the importance of food safety and the need for joint participation from all sectors of society. He called for the formation of a system of joint construction, joint governance, and shared benefits to ensure the “safety on the tip of their tongues” for more than 1.4 billion people in China.

Zhu Guangyao, Level 2 Inspector of the Department of Trade in Services and Commercial Services Industry of the Ministry of Commerce, and Tian Jianxin, Deputy Director of the Department of Food Safety Standards and Monitoring and Evaluation of the National Health Commission, were among the speakers who focused on implementing the main responsibility for food safety in catering services and improving the level of innovative development in the industry. They also highlighted the importance of promoting nutrition and health, advocating healthy consumption, and reducing food waste.

The conference also featured discussions on legal and compliance issues in e-commerce operations, cross-integration and innovative development of the food industry, and the application of smart technologies in catering kitchens. Experts from Peking University Law School, Unilever Food Nutrition North Asia, Ecolab Greater China, and Meituan shared their insights on these topics.

In recognition of their efforts in promoting food safety, Yang Liu presented a work base plaque to Zhang Haitao, President of Unilever North Asia Food and Nutrition Business.

The Food Safety Working Committee of the China Cuisine Association, in collaboration with Unilever Catering Planning, established a work base to help the catering industry ensure high-quality development and adhere to the bottom line of food safety. The Unilever Catering Planning North District R&D Kitchen will serve as the working base of the China Cuisine Association Food Safety Working Committee, providing a platform for communication, development, and innovation.

During the corporate roundtable discussion session, representatives from catering enterprises such as Xiabuxiabu, Shandong Kairui, Nanchengxiang, Amazon, Shanghai Old Town God Temple, and Dongguan Hongjun shared their views on leading the high-quality development of catering. They presented successful cases in innovative research and development, food safety, anti-food waste measures, and supply chain management.

Nearly a hundred participating companies jointly issued a commitment to implement the main responsibilities, advocate nutrition and health, improve quality standards, and lead development through innovation.

The conference served as a platform to promote the high-quality development of the catering industry in China, ensuring the safety and satisfaction of consumers while stimulating domestic demand and benefiting people’s livelihood.

Share this: Facebook

X

