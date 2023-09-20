Home » 2023 World Manufacturing Conference Earmarks Hefei, Anhui as Global Hub for Innovation and Cooperation
2023 World Manufacturing Conference Earmarks Hefei, Anhui as Global Hub for Innovation and Cooperation

2023 World Manufacturing Conference opens in Hefei, Anhui

Hefei, Anhui – The 2023 World Manufacturing Conference commenced on September 20th in Hefei, Anhui. Wang Yong, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech.

During his speech, Wang Yong highlighted the Chinese government’s dedication to the development of the manufacturing industry. President Xi Jinping has emphasized the importance of advancing high-end, intelligent, and green manufacturing. The World Manufacturing Conference serves as a vital platform for promoting international collaboration in the manufacturing sector. China remains committed to opening up to the world, creating an inclusive and shared innovation ecosystem, and expanding international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation. The ultimate goal is to establish a secure, stable, efficient, and open global industrial chain and supply chain system that benefits all nations and fosters high-quality development in the manufacturing industry.

The theme for the 2023 World Manufacturing Conference is “Inspiring the World and Creating Beauty.” This year marks the sixth consecutive session of the conference, which has been held since 2018.

Source: Xinhuanet

