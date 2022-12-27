22 billion concept stocks of chain drugstores will distribute ibuprofen free of charge from tomorrow | After-hours announcement collection



Focus today

[Ordinary people: It is planned to distribute ibuprofen to the public for free in some stores from December 28]

The common people announced that the recent domestic epidemic prevention policy adjustments have led to a sharp increase in the demand for ibuprofen and other anti-epidemic drugs among the general public. The company plans to distribute ibuprofen to the public free of charge through some stores in nearly 70 cities in 18 provinces across the country from December 28, 2022, totaling 3 million tablets.

[Transart Technology: Holding Sun Company Signs Na-ion Power Battery Energy Storage System Cooperative Development Agreement]

Chuanyi Science and Technology announced that Chuanyi Nadian and Zhongxiang Aviation signed the “Sodium Ion Power Battery Energy Storage System Project Development Cooperation Agreement”. In the field of new energy alternatives for civil aviation auxiliary vehicles, the two parties will work together to develop a cost-effective power storage system based on sodium-ion batteries.

Investment & contract

[Kodali: It is planned to invest no more than 500 million yuan in the construction of the third phase of the Sichuan Yibin New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Precision Structural Parts Project]

Kodali announced that it plans to use self-raised funds of no more than 500 million yuan to implement the third phase of the Sichuan Yibin New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Precision Structural Parts Project through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sichuan Kodali Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

[Zuojiang Technology: Signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Mobile (Chengdu) Industrial Research Institute]

Zuojiang Technology announced that it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Mobile (Chengdu) Information and Communication Technology Co., Ltd. The two parties actively explore and promote joint research on cutting-edge technologies such as 5G and information security, and promote market demand research and development of network access security and network border protection. Expand market demand, and jointly discuss and expand cooperation in related emerging fields.

【Changguang Huaxin: Plan to build a new advanced compound semiconductor optoelectronic platform project】

Everbright Huaxin announced that Suzhou Everbright Semiconductor Laser Innovation Research Institute Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, signed a project investment cooperation agreement with the Suzhou Science and Technology City Management Committee. It plans to build a new advanced compound semiconductor optoelectronic platform project in Taihu Science City. 1 billion yuan. It is planned to start construction in 2023 and be completed and put into operation in 2025. It is estimated that the annual output value will not be less than 600 million yuan.

[Xingfa Group: Subsidiaries plan to invest in the construction of Shanghai Xingfu Electronic Chemicals Zone Project]

Xingfa Group announced that Shanghai Xingfu Electronic Materials Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company’s holding subsidiary Xingfu Electronics, intends to invest in the construction of the Shanghai Xingfu Electronic Chemicals Zone Project, specifically including “40,000 tons/year of ultra-high-purity electronic chemicals Project” and “Electronic Chemicals R&D Center Project” with an investment of 881 million yuan.

[Xidiwei: Subsidiary intends to sign autofocus and optical image stabilization technology license agreement with Korea Sports]

Xidiwei announced that according to this agreement, Korea Sports will grant the exclusive use rights of its autofocus and optical image stabilization related patents and technologies in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions of China and Taiwan to Hong Kong Xidiwei. Diwei and its subsidiaries. Hong Kong Xidiwei will pay South Korea Sports a consideration of US$21 million and a license fee based on the sales of the target technology-related products.

Equity change

[HainanMining:Planstopurchase49%equityofROCforabout1.142billionyuan]

Hainan Mining announced that it intends to purchase a 49% stake in ROC held by Transcendent Resources, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun International, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Xinhai for US$163 million (equivalent to approximately RMB 1.142 billion at the exchange rate on December 26, 2022) After the transaction is completed, the company will hold 100% equity of ROC.

[Wanhe Electric: plans to transfer 100% equity of Mercedes for 1 yuan]

Wanhe Electric announced that the company intends to transfer 100% of the equity (subscribed capital of 10 million yuan and paid-in capital of 6.5 million yuan) to its wholly-owned subsidiary Guangdong Mercedes Technology Co., Ltd. To a non-related party Guangdong Youwang. As of November 30, 2022, Mercedes’ net assets are -24.0012 million yuan.

Increase and decrease of holdings & repurchase

[Boshi shares: Lianchuang intends to reduce its shareholding by no more than 3% in a large transaction in the future]

Boshi shares announced that Lianchuang Future (Wuhan) Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) plans to reduce its holdings of the company’s shares by no more than 30.6765 million shares (accounting for 3% of the company’s total share capital) in the form of block transactions. As of now, Lianchuang holds 17.11% of the company’s shares in the future, and is the company’s single largest shareholder and non-controlling shareholder.

[China Iron Materials: Wuhu Changmao intends to reduce its holdings of no more than 2% of the company’s shares]

China Railway Materials announced that Wuhu Changmao, a shareholder holding 18.1% of the company’s shares, plans to reduce its holdings by no more than 121 million shares (accounting for 2% of the company’s total share capital) through centralized bidding from January 19, 2023 to July 18, 2023. ).

[Shenghong shares: the controlling shareholder intends to reduce the holding of no more than 2% of the company’s shares]

Shenghong shares announced that Fang Xing, the company’s controlling shareholder and director, plans to reduce its holdings of the company’s shares by a total of no more than 4.1055 million shares (accounting for 2% of the company’s total share capital) within 6 months after 3 trading days.

[Tonglian Precision: Multiple shareholders plan to reduce their holdings by no more than 10% of the shares]

Tonglian Precision announced that shareholders Fang Longxi, Changzhou Puyi, Kang Xiaoning, Du Qinde, Tianjin Qingqi Lushi, and Tianjin Lushi Yuhang intend to reduce their shareholding in the company by no more than 10% of the company’s total share capital.

[Sunshine Lighting: The controlling shareholder intends to increase its holdings by 0.6%-2%]

Sunshine Lighting announced that the controlling shareholder Century Sunshine intends to increase its holdings by no less than 9 million shares (accounting for 0.6% of the company’s total share capital), and no more than 28.2932 million shares (accounting for 2% of the company’s total share capital).

Operating results

【Luoxin Pharmaceutical: Cefoxitin Sodium for Injection Passed the Consistency Evaluation of Generic Drugs】

Luoxin Pharmaceutical announced that its subsidiary Shandong Luoxin’s product Cefoxitin Sodium for Injection (0.5g) passed the quality and efficacy consistency evaluation of generic drugs.

[Haohai Biological Sciences: Orthokeratology Rigid Gas-permeable Contact Lens Product Approved for Medical Device Registration]

Haohai Biological Sciences announced that its holding subsidiary Shenzhen New Industry Orthokeratology Rigid Gas-permeable Contact Lens (“OK Lens”) has been approved for medical device registration.

【Pulley Pharmaceuticals: Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection Received FDA Approval Notification】

Puli Pharma announced that Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection has been approved by the US FDA, which indicates that the company is qualified to sell Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection in the United States. Dobutamine Hydrochloride Injection is suitable for the short-term treatment of cardiac decompensation caused by organic heart disease or decreased contractility caused by cardiac surgery in adults.

Contract & project winning

【Libert: Won the bid of RMB 634 million BASF (Guangdong) integration project】

Libert announced that the company and its subsidiary Libert Construction within the scope of the consolidated statement recently received the bid winning notice issued by China Huanqiu, confirming that the company is the supplier of PAR modules in the ethylene area of ​​the BASF (Guangdong) integration project, and Libert Construction is BASF (Guangdong) The bid winning unit of the B section of the civil engineering and installation comprehensive project in the ethylene area of ​​the integrated project, with a total bid amount of 634 million yuan (including tax).

【Boji Pharmaceuticals: Signed a clinical research commission contract with Yuanda Shuyang】

Boji Pharmaceutical announced that it signed the “Clinical Research Commission Contract” with Yuanda Shuyang, with a total contract amount of 55.5 million yuan. The contract stipulates that Grand Shuyang entrusts Boji Pharmaceuticals to complete the phase III clinical research and related work of the 3.3 class drug “SYB507 for injection” of therapeutic biological products.

Financing & fixed increase

[Tiannai Technology: It is planned to raise funds no more than 2 billion yuan]

Tiannai Technology announced that it plans to raise no more than 2 billion yuan, which will be used for the Meishan production base project (Phase I) of Tiannai Technology‘s lithium battery materials, the production project of high-efficiency single-wall nano-conductive materials for lithium batteries (Phase I), and supplementary flow funds.

other

[Chinese Film: Vice Chairman Resigns]

China Film announced that due to work adjustments, Mr. Mao Yu applied to the board of directors to resign as vice chairman.

[Zhongju High-tech: Judicial auction of part of the company’s shares held by the controlling shareholder failed]

Zhongju High-tech announced that the judicial auction of 1.273% of the company’s shares held by the company’s controlling shareholder Zhongshan Runtian failed due to no bids.

[Sailisi: Subsidiary received 300 million yuan in government subsidies]

Sailisi announced that the company’s subsidiary received a sum of money from the Chongqing Liangjiang New District Finance Bureau based on the Yuliangjiang financial forecast.[2022]Document No. 483 allocated 300 million yuan of income-related government subsidies.

[Ningxia Building Materials: It is planned to adjust the major asset restructuring plan and suspend trading on the 28th]

Ningxia Building Materials announced that the company originally planned to issue shares to all shareholders of China Construction Information to absorb China Construction Information and raise supporting funds. It holds trademarks and other assets involved in cement and other related businesses. The transaction intends to add Sinoma Group as the subscriber for raising supporting funds, which is expected to constitute a major adjustment to the original plan. The company’s stock will be suspended from the market opening on December 28, and is expected to be suspended for one trading day. The market will resume trading.

[Tom Cat received a letter: request to explain the specific reasons for changing the audit institution]

Tom Cat received a letter of concern from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, requesting to explain the specific reasons for the company’s change of the audit institution, whether there were differences with the previous audit institution, whether there were frequent changes in the audit institution to purchase audit opinions, and supplementary submission of the company’s changes to the company. The written opinion of the auditor.

[Dongfeng Motor: Received 70 million yuan in liquidation funds for the promotion and application of new energy subsidies]

Dongfeng Motor announced that on December 27, the company received the fourth batch of new energy promotion and application subsidy settlement funds of 70 million yuan allocated by Xiangyang Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.