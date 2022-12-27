Original title: Putin appointed Medvedev as the first vice chairman of the Russian Military Industry Committee

(Observer Network News) On December 26 local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin made some adjustments to the members of the Russian Federation Military Industry Committee, appointing the vice chairman of the Russian National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev as the first vice chairman of the committee.

According to the presidential decree issued by the official portal of the Russian Federation’s legal information, Putin formally established the post of First Vice-Chairman of the Russian Federation Military-Industrial Council.

According to the decree, Medvedev will have the right to set up working groups and committees to deal with the activities of the Military-Industrial Committee and to hold meetings independently.

Medvedev’s previous responsibilities at the Russian Federation Security Council overseeing defense industrial control measures will continue as part of his work at the Military-Industrial Council, an aide to Medvedev told RIA Novosti after his appointment.

Screenshot of Presidential Decree

According to “Russia Today” (RT) and RIA Novosti, the Russian Military Industry Committee is a permanent institution that oversees the Russian defense industry. In March 2006, then Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to establish a military-industrial committee affiliated to the Russian federal government; in September 2014, Putin signed an order, the committee was upgraded from the management of the Russian federal government to the direct jurisdiction of the president, and President Vladimir Putin served as the committee Chairman of the committee.

The agency makes decisions on major national defense projects and plans, including the formulation of major policies for the military-industrial complex, the support of national defense and military equipment, the organization and coordination of relevant departments, and the supervision and implementation. In addition, the agency has the authority to form state procurement orders of up to 1 trillion rubles ($14.6 billion) per year in the defense sector.

Putin’s latest decree also adjusted the positions of other personnel, and Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov (Alexander Kurenkov) and others were also included in the committee this time. Kulenkov replaced former Antimonopoly Service chief Igor Artemiev at the Military-Industrial Council.

The full committee members of the committee also include Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and Deputy Defense Minister Valery Guerra Simov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev and others.

