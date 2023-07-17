Home » 24 ORE Group, Elisabetta Floccari is the new CFO
24 ORE Group, Elisabetta Floccari is the new CFO

Elizabeth Floccari assumes the role of chief financial officer of the 24 ORE Groupafter having gained, during his career, a significant experience in the administration, finance and control sector and in the role of CFO in leading companies in the engineering, automation systems and construction sectors, where he also followed M&A operations at a national and international level.

They complete his professional profile ESG expertise and the achievement in 2022 of the Master in Sustainability Management at the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice. Floccari comes from the company C2Mac Group, where he held the position of Group CFO, a role also held from 2020 to 2021 in Piovan, a listed company leader in the development and production of systems for the automation of production processes. Previously, between 2013 and 2016 she was Group Accounting, Tax and Corporate Affairs Director of the Permasteelisa Group, where she subsequently also assumed the role of CFO of the EMEA Region and, from 2016 to 2020, the role of general manager of the parent company Italian.

