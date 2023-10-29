24-year-old entrepreneur names the 3 sales levels on Amazon

Entrepreneur Jatin Naran has built several companies around Amazon. Courtesy of Jatin Naran

Jatin Naran tried a handful of side hustles before he started making money with Amazon FBA.

Today he makes money selling products on Amazon, but also through brand deals and YouTube ads.

There are three ways to sell on Amazon, he explains: arbitrage, wholesale and private label.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

After trying several side businesses from drop shipping to forex trading, Jatin Naran had exhausted his savings.

Share this: Facebook

X

