Gen Z influencer completely breaks down in tears after 8-hour workday

An influencer named Brielle shared a video of herself collapsing after an 8-hour day at her new job. “I just want to take a shower, have dinner and go to sleep,” says Brielle, completely distraught, after returning home at 6 p.m. “I don’t have the time or energy to cook.”

It is impossible to function after such a long day at work, let alone do anything meaningful – for example, “dating, playing sports or maintaining friendships”.

Her tears, however, “have nothing to do with the work itself,” Brielle continues. “8-hour days in general are just crazy.”

Brielle has to drive an hour to work every day

What makes it even more difficult for Brielle is that she has to take the train to work for almost an hour every day, reports the Daily Mail.

In general, her life is very difficult, Brielle tells her more than 100,000 followers. She completed her university studies with determination, but then despite graduating she had to write “hundreds of applications a day for five whole months.” Finally, she received a job offer from New York – and as a poor student had to move to neighboring, cheaper New Jersey.

“I get on the train around 7:30 a.m. and don’t get home until around 6:15 p.m.,” says Brielle. “I don’t have time for anything [anderes] to do.” The work and commute just took “f****ng forever.”

Gen Z understands Brielle’s complaints

Almost all of Brielle’s followers agreed with her, reports the Daily Mail. “Feel 100 percent the same,” one of them writes. “[8 Stunden zu arbeiten] is so repetitive and depressing. I mean: five days work and two days off! Feels like hell to be honest.”

More on this: Generation Z influencer – “Welcome to reality”: This is how users react to the tearful video because of an 8-hour day

“You are not alone,” writes another. “It’s sick, like [nach der Arbeit] “Your whole day is really gone.”

There are only a few opposing opinions in the comments. “Imagine: Children will be added later!” writes one user.

Frequently asked questions on this topic

Why are we picking on Generation Z?

The tension between generations results from different perspectives on experience and the future. Older people rely on their experiences to create future scenarios, while young people…

Christoph Maria Michalski

Entrepreneur, conflict navigator and shareholder of start-ups

What are the specific accusations of Generation Z?

Generation Z is often portrayed as unsuitable for the world of work, lazy and self-centered. However, this criticism is not new and has been applied to previous generations. Nevertheless, Generation Z…

Christoph Maria Michalski

Entrepreneur, conflict navigator and shareholder of start-ups

Is the social outcry justified?

Although conflicts between generations can promote social progress, what divides them should not be the focus. The challenges of the future require…

Christoph Maria Michalski

Entrepreneur, conflict navigator and shareholder of start-ups

What does Generation Z mean for the economy?

Generation Z brings with it a change in the world of work, requiring companies to advertise to potential trainees and skilled workers. This should be as a result of the rapidly changing world and not as…

Christoph Maria Michalski

Entrepreneur, conflict navigator and shareholder of start-ups

Don’t miss anything that’s important – in the FOCUS online WhatsApp channel. Here you can get the latest news, background information and videos – join us now!