Dreame L20 Ultra Test Conclusion – Technikfaultier

I’ve been able to test the Dreame L20 Ultra for the last few weeks. The L20 Ultra brings some new things that we haven’t had in the devices before, such as extendable wipers or it can even leave the wipers in the station to clean and continue vacuuming. We find out in the video how well he vacuums, wipes, navigates and what else he can do.
Robot vacuum cleaner
Battery capacity: 6,400mAh
Dust container volume: 300 mL
Water tank volume: 80 mL
Maximum suction power: 7,000Pa
Threshold crossing: 2 cm
Lowest noise level: 63 dB(A)
Station
Product dimensions: 606.5 x 426 x 499mm
Weight: 13.3kg
Staubbeutelvolumen: 3,2 L
Pure water container: 4.5 L