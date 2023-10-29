Dreame L20 Ultra Test Conclusion – Technikfaultier

I’ve been able to test the Dreame L20 Ultra for the last few weeks. The L20 Ultra brings some new things that we haven’t had in the devices before, such as extendable wipers or it can even leave the wipers in the station to clean and continue vacuuming. We find out in the video how well he vacuums, wipes, navigates and what else he can do.

Robot vacuum cleaner

Battery capacity: 6,400mAh

Dust container volume: 300 mL

Water tank volume: 80 mL

Maximum suction power: 7,000Pa

Threshold crossing: 2 cm

Lowest noise level: 63 dB(A)

Station

Product dimensions: 606.5 x 426 x 499mm

Weight: 13.3kg

Staubbeutelvolumen: 3,2 L

Pure water container: 4.5 L

