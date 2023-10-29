Home » A literary marathon took place in the Haapsalu library
News

A literary marathon took place in the Haapsalu library

by admin
A literary marathon took place in the Haapsalu library

Literary Saturday in Haapsalu library. Photos by Andra Kirna.

On Literary Saturday, the library invited readers to meet this year’s jubilee writers.

In the reading room, poet, translator and therapist Ly Seppel, writer, artist and critic Margus Lattik aka Matura and poet and bookbinder Peep Ilmet spoke about their work, read their own and translated poetry, texts by favorite poets and more.

In the children’s library, children’s writer Aidi Vallik, author of the Anni story series, was waiting for readers.

Previous articleLeadership: ten years of work

See also  Twenty years of useless wall in the West Bank - Stéphanie Khouri

You may also like

Venezuelan Citizens Causing Security Havoc in US Cities:...

To motivate sports tourism, the CC del Cauca...

Lindner: German social benefits worked like a magnet

Education announces suspension of public and private classes...

Lucrative Job Opportunities in California’s American Far West

Young woman who had been kidnapped in Monterrey...

Shenzhou 17 Successfully Launches: Building a Powerful Aerospace...

After Hamas meeting: Israel summons Russian ambassador |...

Inaugurated Phase #1 of “Calle Universitaria” and 32...

Post-Pandemic Cross-Border Activity in Juarez City Shows Signs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy