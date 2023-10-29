A literary marathon took place in the Haapsalu library

Literary Saturday in Haapsalu library. Photos by Andra Kirna.

On Literary Saturday, the library invited readers to meet this year’s jubilee writers.

In the reading room, poet, translator and therapist Ly Seppel, writer, artist and critic Margus Lattik aka Matura and poet and bookbinder Peep Ilmet spoke about their work, read their own and translated poetry, texts by favorite poets and more.

In the children’s library, children’s writer Aidi Vallik, author of the Anni story series, was waiting for readers.

