Venezuelan Citizens Causing Security Havoc in US Cities: Exclusive Report

Venezuelan Citizens Causing Security Havoc in U.S. Cities, Report Shows

An exclusive report from the British newspaper Daily Mail has shed light on the alarming security situation in several cities across the United States, including Dallas, Miami, and Chicago, caused by Venezuelan citizens.

According to the Daily Mail, chaos has become the norm in Villa Dallas, a Venezuelan neighborhood in Dallas, Texas. Residents have reported a surge in insecurity, with frequent fights, shootings, and even extortion attempts. Disturbing videos have also surfaced, showing armed men engaging in violent altercations with reckless drivers, who speed through parking lots, leaving residents in a state of fear.

The majority of the residents in these areas are immigrants who have made their way to the United States through an arduous journey across multiple countries. They have sought refuge in the North American country from the crisis-stricken Venezuela.

Rolando Vázquez, an immigration lawyer based in Miami, revealed to the Daily Mail that criminals with ties to the Maduro regime play a significant role in these criminal activities. He explained, “Many of these people are criminals from the (Nicolás) Maduro regime.” Vázquez further highlighted that some of these individuals were either part of the security forces in Venezuela or involved in criminal organizations.

One of the most alarming aspects of the report is that it is honest Venezuelans who have established businesses or economic activities in the United States that are often targeted for extortion by their compatriots. Vázquez explained that these criminals have brought the same methods of extortion, commonly used in Venezuela, to the United States. They primarily target business owners who are perceived to have substantial financial resources.

According to the lawyer, extortion cases often involve surveillance of victims’ homes and acts of violence against their families when they refuse to comply with the demands. Notably, Orlando José, also known as Chucky, was convicted of extortion in Miami in September 2022. Several victims in Florida have stated that Chucky has contacts with high-ranking officials from the Chavista government in Venezuela, according to newspaper ABC.

The report also sheds light on the staggering figures of Venezuelans crossing into the United States. During the fiscal year 2023, there was a 56% increase in Venezuelan citizens entering the United States. Statistics from United States Customs and Border Protection reveal that at least 334,914 Venezuelans crossed into the country during this period, with 266,071 attempting entry through the southern border. In September alone, a total of 72,352 Venezuelans were apprehended while attempting to illegally enter the United States, making them the nationality with the highest number of arrests.

The implications of this report are worrying, as it highlights the alarming rise of criminal activities involving Venezuelan citizens in the United States. Authorities will need to take swift action to ensure the safety and well-being of both the Venezuelan residents and the local communities affected by this security havoc.

