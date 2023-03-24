So everything good? Hardly likely. The assessments of top politicians do not match what is currently happening in many industrial companies. Just a few days ago, the ifo Institute noticed a loss of industrial structures in the automotive industry due to the switch to e-mobility.

A survey by the management consultancy Deloitte among 120 managers who are responsible for the supply chain in their industrial companies now shows that there is actually a general problem behind it. 52 percent of the companies see the attractiveness of Germany as a business location at risk. 45 percent rate the risk of de-industrialization in Germany as high or very high.