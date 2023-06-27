3,000 residents demonstrate against health policy

Around 3,000 resident doctors, dentists and psychotherapists demonstrated in Stuttgart against the current health policy. Together they demand improved outpatient care and better framework conditions for their practices.

Around 3,000 resident doctors, dentists and psychotherapists protested against the current health policy in front of the new palace in Stuttgart. The Medical association MEDI Baden-Württemberg e. V had called for this demonstration, together with eleven other professional associations. Practice teams from all over Baden-Württemberg took part in the event to demand that outpatient care be ensured and better framework conditions for established practices.

Demands for better outpatient care

Deputy MEDI CEO Dr. Michael Eckstein, who initiated the protest, described the health policy of recent years as catastrophic. He emphasized the burden on resident doctors, their teams and patients. The introduction of the telematics infrastructure (read more about this topic here), the care of patients during the corona pandemic and the inadequate remuneration of medical specialists are just some of the challenges they are facing. dr Eckstein explained that until now they had kept quiet, but now it was enough.

Support from prominent representatives of the medical community

The protest event was supported by prominent representatives of the medical community. The President of the State Medical Association of Baden-Württemberg, Dr. Wolfgang Miller, and the chairmen of the Baden-Württemberg Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Dr. Karsten Braun and Dr. Doris Reinhardt, attended the event. They symbolically expressed their solidarity with the protesters.

MEDI CEO Dr. In his speech, Werner Baumgärtner criticized the “patch-up” of politics and described the health system as sick. He called for an end to the budgeting, forced digitization and over-bureaucratization that would destroy practices. Ensuring basic medical care and strengthening private practices are urgently needed to ensure sustainable health care.

Demands for fundamental improvements in the health system

The protest action was initiated by MEDI and supported by several other medical associations. The event also offered space for representatives of other disciplines, such as the chairman of the Association of Paediatricians in Baden-Württemberg, Dr. Roland Fressle. He drew attention to the dramatic shortage of appointments and the freeze on admissions by the pediatrician profession. Demands for an appropriate supply of medicines, a reduction in bureaucracy and sensible digitization were also raised. All in all, the day of protest provided a platform for exchange and joint demands for improvements in the healthcare system.

