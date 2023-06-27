Carabinieri threaten and patrol rear window in Bari – Puglia breaks through

Two arrested accused soldiers of the motorcyclist’s death

(ANSA) – BARI, JUNE 26 – Two people who were last night in front of a club in a suburban area of ​​Bari first verbally attacked a police patrol that was passing by, threatening the soldiers with death, accusing them of being responsible of the death in recent days of the 27-year-old motorcyclist Christian Di Gioia, then one of them punched through the rear window of the service car.



They were then arrested and placed under house arrest. These are two brothers aged 57 and 46, both with police records: they are accused of threats, resistance and damage.



The fact, which represents a further aftermath of the accusations that spread on the web after the death of the young man and the motorcyclist procession that accompanied the coffin in front of the Bari prison on the day of the funeral, took place in via Mazzitelli.



According to the reconstruction made by the carabinieri, the eldest of the brothers, after having blatantly mocked the soldiers of the Bari mobile unit who were passing by car, threatened them with death. Shortly afterwards, the man’s 46-year-old brother also approached, punching the rear window of the service car, breaking it.



Both were arrested and placed under house arrest. (HANDLE).



