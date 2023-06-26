31 shares are about to implement dividends Wuliangye has the largest cash distribution

Securities Times News, wind statistics show that today’s equity registration date (June 26) a total of 31 listed companies. Judging from the dividend plans of these companies, there are 20 companies that distribute cash amount of 1 yuan (including tax) or more for every 10 shares. Among them, Wuliangye is the most generous, with a cash distribution of 37.82 yuan per 10 shares; Zhongyi Technology, Zhongjing Foods, etc. follow closely, with cash distributions of 13 yuan and 10 yuan per 10 shares respectively. From the point of view of the transfer ratio, among the companies whose equity registration date is today, which is about to implement dividends, Yingjie Electric has the highest transfer ratio for every 10 shares.

