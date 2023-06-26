Home » 31 shares are about to implement dividends Wuliangye has the largest cash distribution
Business

31 shares are about to implement dividends Wuliangye has the largest cash distribution

by admin

Securities Times News, wind statistics show that today’s equity registration date (June 26) a total of 31 listed companies. Judging from the dividend plans of these companies, there are 20 companies that distribute cash amount of 1 yuan (including tax) or more for every 10 shares. Among them, Wuliangye is the most generous, with a cash distribution of 37.82 yuan per 10 shares; Zhongyi Technology, Zhongjing Foods, etc. follow closely, with cash distributions of 13 yuan and 10 yuan per 10 shares respectively. From the point of view of the transfer ratio, among the companies whose equity registration date is today, which is about to implement dividends, Yingjie Electric has the highest transfer ratio for every 10 shares.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected].

See also  Beijing Stock Exchange completes the company's industrial and commercial registration as the sole shareholder of the National Equities Exchange System

You may also like

Air travel: The battle between Boeing and Airbus...

“Then say it if you are Putinians”. FdI,...

Diplomacy – EU foreign ministers discuss further aid...

Only 168 new registrations in 2023: Why Toyota...

Hong Kong stocks open | Hang Seng Index...

Von der Leyen’s “Green Deal”: Climate neutral by...

There are scenery and wind and waves. What...

Bundesliga: That’s what player advisors say about the...

The National Audit Office released the 2022 annual...

These are the ten most traded stocks in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy