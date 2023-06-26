Jackson teamed up with Blizzard to launch Jackson Diablo IV Kelly Diablo IV Limited Edition Electric Guitar (195336)

Activision Blizzard Activision Blizzard announced a partnership with Jackson, a well-known musical instrument brand. The limited edition Jackson Diablo IV Kelly electric guitar was designed by Jackson’s chief luthier Pasquale Campolattano, using the Kelly electric guitar well-known to musicians as the material to apply the Diablo IV theme design , presenting the beauty of destruction in the game.

▲Ebony fingerboard painted with IV and runes

▲ “Blood of Lilith” theme

Jackson Diablo IV Kelly Electric Guitar uses a deep understanding of Lilith and the image she represents in the game art as the focus of her design. With the help of dark and bold design, it presents a pure metal texture, and the hand-painted “Lilith pattern” is polished by demon blood. , and embedded IV, runes and other marks into the fingerboard, showing the threat of Lilith’s army. The body of the Jackson Diablo IV Kelly is made of solid mahogany, with a maple neck sawn like, and the fingerboard inlaid with IV and runes is ebony, with a stainless steel bridge, and has luminous embedded side marks, double Active EMG Humbucker pickup, with G&G special “Love Hero Destroyer” storage box.

Diablo IV, which has attracted the attention of players since it was announced, has been on the market for more than half a month. From two or three days after the launch, a Patch, network connection problems, and almost the same area corrections as the player’s brush, etc., have made this This game is full of various topics, but excluding the follow-up brushing and other brushing problems after customs clearance (I feel that Bliaazrd probably wants to wait until the season starts to deal with it), the game experience until the story is cleared is not bad (after customs clearance…), In the author’s personal opinion, the current game situation is more suitable for players who want to enjoy the story mode easily. If you focus on playing treasure, you may wish to wait and see the adjustment after the season is launched.