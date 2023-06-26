Home » Transfermarkt: Change perfect: Baumgartner from Hoffenheim to Leipzig
Sports

Transfermarkt: Change perfect: Baumgartner from Hoffenheim to Leipzig

by admin
Transfermarkt: Change perfect: Baumgartner from Hoffenheim to Leipzig

Status: 06/23/2023 10:58 a.m

Christoph Baumgartner will wear the jersey of DFB Cup winner RB Leipzig from the new season.

The 23-year-old Austrian comes from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and signed a five-year contract with the Champions League starter until June 30, 2028, as the Saxon Bundesliga club announced. A transfer fee of around 24 million euros is under discussion for the flexible midfielder.

“I’m really happy. From the very first conversation, Max Eberl, Rouven Schröder and Felix Krüger showed me that the club really wanted to sign me. The conversation with Marco Rose also showed me that the move to RB Leipzig was absolutely the right step for me,” Baumgartner is quoted as saying in a press release. He really wanted to go to a club that could win titles. RB showed this with the second DFB Cup win in a row. He’s also really looking forward to the Champions League.

An absolute dream player

The 29-time national player was an absolute dream player for Leipzig. “He can be used in a variety of ways on offense, can play centrally, on both wings, as a half or center forward and can also be used in the eighth position,” said sporting director Eberl.

Baumgartner joined Hoffenheim’s youth department at the age of 17. He has been part of the professional squad since January 2019 and made his Bundesliga debut on May 11, 2019 against Werder Bremen (0-1). Since then he has played a further 120 top-flight games, scoring 27 goals and providing 17 assists.

You may also like

Bad Homburg Open: “Tennis Grandma” Petkovic says goodbye...

What is Lyme disease caused by the wood...

Belgium wins EuroBasket Women 2023

ProLeague: German hockey women celebrate success against New...

Federico Rossi, my new dawn

Racism against U21 players – DFB wants to...

like the midfielder Palumbo of Ternana

Former wrestlers care for seniors in Japan

Football: Al Hilal formalize the signing of Koulibaly...

European Games: Germany third in Team EM of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy