Transfermarkt: Change perfect: Baumgartner from Hoffenheim to Leipzig

Status: 06/23/2023 10:58 a.m

Christoph Baumgartner will wear the jersey of DFB Cup winner RB Leipzig from the new season.

The 23-year-old Austrian comes from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and signed a five-year contract with the Champions League starter until June 30, 2028, as the Saxon Bundesliga club announced. A transfer fee of around 24 million euros is under discussion for the flexible midfielder.

“I’m really happy. From the very first conversation, Max Eberl, Rouven Schröder and Felix Krüger showed me that the club really wanted to sign me. The conversation with Marco Rose also showed me that the move to RB Leipzig was absolutely the right step for me,” Baumgartner is quoted as saying in a press release. He really wanted to go to a club that could win titles. RB showed this with the second DFB Cup win in a row. He’s also really looking forward to the Champions League.

An absolute dream player

The 29-time national player was an absolute dream player for Leipzig. “He can be used in a variety of ways on offense, can play centrally, on both wings, as a half or center forward and can also be used in the eighth position,” said sporting director Eberl.

Baumgartner joined Hoffenheim’s youth department at the age of 17. He has been part of the professional squad since January 2019 and made his Bundesliga debut on May 11, 2019 against Werder Bremen (0-1). Since then he has played a further 120 top-flight games, scoring 27 goals and providing 17 assists.