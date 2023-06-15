3699 yuan! First sale of iQOO Neo8 Pro top version: 1TB UFS 4.0 flash memory is invincible at the same price iQOO_Sina Technology_Sina.com





Fast Technology News on June 15th, the iQOO Neo8 Pro top version is officially on sale today.The price is 3699 yuan (16GB+1TB).

It is reported that iQOO Neo8 Pro uses UFS 4.0 flash memory specification, which is the only 1TB mobile phone equipped with UFS 4.0 flash memory at the same price.On the basis of retaining two channels, UFS 4.0 has achieved another leap in performance. The bandwidth of a single channel has increased to 23.2Gbps, the maximum total bandwidth has reached 46.4Gbps, and the transmission speed is up to 4.6GB/s, which is the previous generation UFS 3.0/3.1 standard twice the performance.

In order to enhance I/O performance, UFS 4.0 also added RPMB (Replay Protected Memory Block) technology to improve data security, while reducing the power supply voltage from the old version of 3.3V to 2.5V to help achieve better energy efficiency performance.

In addition, iQOO Neo8 Pro debuts the Dimensity 9200+ chip. This processor adopts the second-generation TSMC 4nm process. Core, 3 Arm Cortex-A715 large cores with a main frequency of 3.0GHz and 4 Arm Cortex-A510 energy efficiency cores with a main frequency of 2.0GHz.

In terms of screen, iQOO Neo8 Pro uses a 6.78-inch flexible straight screen with a resolution of 1.5K (2800*1260), 452PPI, supports 144Hz refresh rate and 1200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, whether in games or daily use, This screen is silky smooth.



