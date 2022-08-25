New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





At 19:30 on August 25th, iQOO will hold a new product launch conference and release the most powerful mobile phone in the history of its Z series, the iQOO Z6 series. In addition to the new mobile phones, the iQOO extreme wind cooling back clip Neo will also appear at the conference.

As a new e-sports cooling “beast”, the iQOO extreme wind cooling back clip Neo is extremely powerful in cooling, and can cool down by up to 21°C. In addition to strong heat dissipation, the new product also has a cool design. Mobile phone China learned from the official that the iQOO extreme wind cooling back clip Neo is equipped with 16.8 million color lighting effects, and the atmosphere is directly full.

As the protagonist of this conference, many configuration information of the iQOO Z6 series has also been officially released.

Specifically, the iQOO Z6 series adopts a double-ring design and has launched three colors of orange, black and blue. In terms of core configuration, the iQOO Z6 uses the “Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus mobile platform + full blood version LPDDR5 + full blood version UFS 3.1 with the new V6 process” full blood performance iron triangle combination, with a six-layer ice-sealed liquid cooling system, allowing the phone Powerful.

In addition, the iQOO Z6 series is equipped with a dual-cell 80W flash charge, which can charge the phone to 50% in as fast as 10 minutes; among them. The iQOO Z6x is equipped with a huge 6000mAh battery, which is designed to deal with all kinds of power anxiety. In addition, the iQOO Z6 series has a rear 64-megapixel OIS triple camera, which can be a blockbuster with just one shot.



