Two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-24 22:28

Overseas Network, August 24. According to the Associated Press report on the 23rd, a jury in the United States convicted two men on the same day of conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and conspiracy to obtain mass destruction. Weapon charges.

The two defendants are Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft, 46. According to trial evidence, the defendants were arrested in October 2020 when they planned to raise $4,000 to buy explosives to blow up a bridge to hinder a police response to the kidnapping. The jury chose to reopen the case on March 9, after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. In addition to conspiracy to kidnap, the two were also charged with conspiracy to acquire weapons of mass destruction, and the defendants face the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Whitmer said after the verdict that the case reminded the United States that it must take a serious look at its political situation and that “conspiracies against public officials and threats from the FBI show that radical terrorism is spreading domestically.” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kessler said the defendants tried to kidnap and kill the governor of Michigan, throwing the United States into chaos before the election and triggering a second American Civil War. for a long time.”