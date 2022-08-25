On August 22, the General Office of the China Association for Science and Technology announced the list of the first batch of 194 “Science and Technology China” innovation bases. A total of 2 units in our city were selected. Among them, the Hulun Buir Agricultural Reclamation Sheltala Farm recommended by the China Agricultural Technology Association. The Ranch Co., Ltd. was identified as the “Science and Technology China” Sanhe Niu Innovation Base (industry-university-research collaboration category), and the Hulunbuir Science and Technology Development Center recommended by the Inner Mongolia Association for Science and Technology was identified as the “Science and Technology China” Hulunbuir Innovation Base (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Incubation) kind).

The innovation base is a cooperation carrier for the China Association for Science and Technology to promote the collaborative innovation of production, education and research and the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and it is also a platform for the sinking and gathering of various resources of “Science and Technology China“. In May of this year, in order to implement a series of important decisions and arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council on promoting the integration of industry, academia and research, the General Office of the China Association for Science and Technology recommended the first batch of “Science and Technology China” innovation bases to national organizations. Seeking practical results, planting connotations, improving quality, and building ecology”, the Municipal Association for Science and Technology attached great importance to it, made serious plans, and made every effort to carry out the application work, and organized and recommended 3 units to apply for the first batch of “Science and Technology Innovation China” innovation bases.

The two bases were selected as the first batch of “Science and Technology China” innovation bases in the country, which will provide professional services for the introduction of scientific and technological resources in our city, and guide upstream and downstream enterprises in the relevant industrial chain to strengthen cooperation and common development. The Municipal Association for Science and Technology will take this identification of innovation bases as an opportunity to strengthen the docking guidance and active services for the two types of innovation bases, actively carry out the creation of innovation bases with standardized, long-term effects and characteristics, and guide innovation subjects in this region and this professional field to strengthen In coordination with the construction of “Science and Innovation China“, we will effectively promote the integration of innovation bases into the innovation network of “Science and Innovation China“, and promote the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements and regional economic development.

Reporter: Han Yonggang