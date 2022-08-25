The midsummer is passing, the autumn breeze is refreshing, and the golden season of various sports events at all levels is coming to us. At the same time, the emergence of some game style and discipline problems has had a destructive impact on the healthy development of the sports industry. Race style and discipline are the lifeblood of sports work. Sports administrative departments and sports social organizations at all levels should not only take precautions, but also make unremitting efforts to work on the style and discipline of the game. They must always keep a clear head and be highly vigilant during the peak season of sports events. Do a good job in guidance, supervision and event services, pay close attention to competition style and discipline, and create a clean and upright competition environment.

Building a sports power is inseparable from a clean and positive development environment. Doing a good job of competition style and discipline is an inevitable requirement for promoting the healthy development of sports and promoting the construction of a sports power. Forewarned is forearmed, without prejudging the waste. Sports administrative departments and sports social organizations at all levels need to strengthen the situation research, education, guidance and supervision of competition style and discipline work, comprehensively sort out and investigate potential risks and hidden dangers in training and competitions, take the initiative to take preventive measures, improve response plans, and Conflict and problem resolution are in the bud. Disciplinary inspection and supervision departments at all levels of the sports system must fully implement their supervisory responsibilities, work in the same direction and resonate with all business departments, and comprehensively strengthen political supervision.

To build a strong sports country, it is necessary to vigorously promote the positive energy of sports and gather inexhaustible power for the healthy and sustainable development of sports. Sports administrative departments at all levels should fully perform their local industry guidance and supervision responsibilities, give full play to the educational function of sports, educate and guide the majority of young athletes to take the rules as the criterion, learn the rules, master the rules, respect the rules, and show the youth of the new era. good image. The majority of sports workers and sports event participants should form the ideological and action consciousness of abiding by laws, regulations and disciplines, vigorously promote the Chinese sports spirit, and gather a steady stream of positive energy for the construction of a sports power. (Transfer from the 01 edition of “China Sports News” on August 25)