by admin
A circular from the Ministry of Health is coming with the changes to the quarantine criteria, awaiting the latest evaluations by the technicians

The new circular of the Ministry of Health is expected in days with the rules on the isolation of Covid-19 positives in view of September. Healthcare technicians are considering the enlargement of the quarantine mesh, based on the trend of the contagion curve. If at the end of August Italy is experiencing a decrease in cases with a sharp decline in hospitalizations, a new surge is expected upon returning from holidays which, with the current measures, could block many citizens inside.

