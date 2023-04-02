Il lemon juice contains a lot vitamin C, therefore the combination of water and lemon is antibacterial and strengthens the immune system. However, the presence of vitamin C is very sensitive to heat and cold water with lemon is also worth drinking.

Detoxify and deacidify the body: water and lemon hto a sour taste but lemon still has an alkalizing effect, or at least that’s what the acid base theory. This drink balances the acidic bases if you ate too much meat the day before or if there is too much acid in your body due to the consumption of other foods. It also has a great effect diuretic and can therefore help in the elimination of toxins and waste.