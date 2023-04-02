Home Health Is lemon water really good for health? Here is the truth
Health

Is lemon water really good for health? Here is the truth

by admin
Is lemon water really good for health? Here is the truth

Il lemon juice contains a lot vitamin C, therefore the combination of water and lemon is antibacterial and strengthens the immune system. However, the presence of vitamin C is very sensitive to heat and cold water with lemon is also worth drinking.

Detoxify and deacidify the body: water and lemon hto a sour taste but lemon still has an alkalizing effect, or at least that’s what the acid base theory. This drink balances the acidic bases if you ate too much meat the day before or if there is too much acid in your body due to the consumption of other foods. It also has a great effect diuretic and can therefore help in the elimination of toxins and waste.

See also  Activision to host 'era-defining' Call of Duty franchise event in September - Gamereactor

You may also like

Ukrainian war, ISW: “Possible reshuffle of Moscow’s military...

I BRING – Greetings – News – THE...

British scientists are growing genetically modified wheat to...

‘Sniffing sweat calms anxiety’: new study and expert...

pay attention to these 15 ingredients present in...

Pope John Paul II, the monument in his...

Poland, the monument dedicated to John Paul II...

Corona measures: many lateral thinkers are sure they...

MotoGP 2023. GP of Argentina. Warm up: Marco...

Determine it from the pictures

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy