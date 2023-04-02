8
- New news for iPhone 15!Side button may be removed | Live Newtalk news
- The iPhone 15 Pro series uses a low-power microprocessor to locate Find My for 24 hours after shutdown ezone.hk
- It is rumored that the iPhone 15 Pro will add a multi-function switch ｜ 25 potential function predictions of the upgraded version of the home switch Hong Kong 01
- iPhone 15 Pro amazing news!Mute button→Supernatural action button “Hidden 21 functions”, allowing users to use whatever they like Yahoo Kimo News
- Computer king Ada is rumored to be equipped with a new “multi-function action button” instead of a mute switch for the iPhone 15 Pro series Computer King Ada
- View full story on Google News