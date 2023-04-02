Continuing from the previous preview, the cutting-edge brand Praying officially released a joint series with the experimental rap group Death Grips, adding luster to the orchestra’s upcoming North American tour.

This series highlights the elements of Death Grips’ music and album visuals through Praying’s consistent bold, uninhibited and strong style. It is led by a humanoid sleeping bag inspired by the stage image of the band’s lead singer MC Ride. Patterned hoodies, T-shirts, long-sleeved sweaters, and shorts infused with illustrations from “The Money Store”, underwear sets inspired by the album “Bottomless Pit”, relatively simple “DG” hats, etc.

The above items are now exclusively on the Praying website, with prices ranging from $45 to $180. Interested readers may wish to buy them.