According to UNESCO, around half of all languages ​​are in danger of becoming extinct by the end of this century, the so-called digital century. Numerous scientists confirm that with every language, the knowledge of a culture or society is lost. The Internet seems to be accelerating the extinction of these languages ​​in some contexts – but in others it seems to revitalize and strengthen the languages. The Aymara use their language every day in writing and orally to comment on a wide variety of everyday topics on social networks such as Facebook or WhatsApp.

Aymara speakers with social, cultural, historical and linguistic awareness will thus become cybernauts to enliven and strengthen their language on the internet. Aymara gives rise to worlds of thought or lifestyles on the Internet that cannot be put into words in other languages. Linguistic features of Aymara such as jiwaspacha or jiwasa (“inclusive we”), jathachaña (“pulling the language seed”) or taqi chuyma (“thinking with feeling”) are examples.