Home Technology piqd | Aymara in the internet age
Technology

piqd | Aymara in the internet age

by admin

According to UNESCO, around half of all languages ​​are in danger of becoming extinct by the end of this century, the so-called digital century. Numerous scientists confirm that with every language, the knowledge of a culture or society is lost. The Internet seems to be accelerating the extinction of these languages ​​in some contexts – but in others it seems to revitalize and strengthen the languages. The Aymara use their language every day in writing and orally to comment on a wide variety of everyday topics on social networks such as Facebook or WhatsApp.

Aymara speakers with social, cultural, historical and linguistic awareness will thus become cybernauts to enliven and strengthen their language on the internet. Aymara gives rise to worlds of thought or lifestyles on the Internet that cannot be put into words in other languages. Linguistic features of Aymara such as jiwaspacha or jiwasa (“inclusive we”), jathachaña (“pulling the language seed”) or taqi chuyma (“thinking with feeling”) are examples.

See also  Is 15℃ room temperature superconducting material fake?The paper was retracted by the journal Nature two years ago | TechNews Science and Technology News

You may also like

DJI Unveils Ronin 4D Flex, a Professional Handheld...

Habeck steps on the gas with solar energy...

Microsoft claims that they are confident that “Decisive...

What Deepmind founder Demis Hassabis thinks about chat...

Fabrizio Martini, the preacher of the electric revolution

StoryPhones in the test + competition for free...

I dreamed of a tech pot capable of...

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D game performance is about...

Apple iPad (10th generation) in the test: For...

The LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy