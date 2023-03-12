The orchids not only fascinate with their filigree flowers, but also with their shiny, dark green leaves. Foliage care plays a crucial role in keeping them attractive in color. A home remedy can help. In today’s post we will explain what lemons do for orchids and how you can make a spray with lemon juice yourself.

These benefits bring lemons to orchids

Lemons are a natural source of malic and citric acids and fructose. Citric acid in particular plays an important role in the nutrient cycle in plants. It supports cell formation and the storage of the energy gained. Lemon juice enables quick absorption of nitrogen, phosphorus, calcium and improves photosynthesis. The positive effects are quickly noticeable:

The orchids grow faster

The leaves turn a saturated green shade and become glossy

Citric acid has another decisive advantage over other home remedies: its aroma keeps aphids and the like away. If you also water the plants with diluted lemon juice, then you will make them more robust and resistant to diseases. You can even adjust the pH of the substrate with lemon water if needed. This is especially important if you are using a nitrogen fertilizer for orchids.

This is how you use the home remedy correctly for leaf care

First of all: In order for the orchid to have green leaves, daily care also plays a decisive role. After the end of the flowering period, the plant thrives best in a sunny but bright place. It needs significantly less water and no fertilizers during the dormant phase. In principle, it is sufficient if you treat it to a dip two to three times a month. However, to keep the leaves from becoming limp and losing their shine, you can spray them with lemon juice every two days with a homemade spray.

Make your own spray with lemon juice

For the spray, fill a clean 1 liter spray bottle with tap water. You can use decalcified water, but you don’t have to – because the lemon can soften it. By the way, you can also use rainwater. Squeeze half a lemon and add 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice to the water. Close the bottle and shake to dissolve the lemon juice. Spray the orchid leaves with the lemon solution and leave the water on for about 5 minutes. Then gently wipe the leaves. Incidentally, you can also mist the orchid with it – in this case you do not need to wipe the leaves. Store the solution in the refrigerator for a week.

Lemons for orchids: a different kind of immersion bath

Regardless of whether you spray or mist the orchid regularly, you should also water it every 8 to 10 days. However, orchids are not watered like other plants, but are placed in the water with the plant pot until the roots soak up water. To do this, fill a bucket or the sink with water and add 2 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice to the water. Mix well and leave for about 30 minutes. Then dip the orchid in the bath and leave it there for about 15 minutes. The roots should turn dark green – this is a sure sign that the plant is waterlogged. Then take the orchid out of the water and leave it in the bath for about an hour until the excess water drains off and the orchid stops dripping.

How long should you water the orchids with lemon water?

In principle, you can water the orchids with lemon water all year round. You should not overdo it, especially before and during the break. It is completely sufficient if you mist the plants or spray the leaves. The first positive effects become visible after three to four weeks. The leaves should turn dark green. It is also possible that the orchid will sprout and form new leaves.

The lemon water has no negative effect on the plant. You can give these independently of the fertilizer. The lemon water has no direct effect on the length of the flowering period. However, it can promote sprouting and growth also promotes flowering. So if you consistently provide the plant with lemon water, the orchid will then bloom profusely.

The lemon water is only an additive for healthy plants. Orchids that are overwatered or suffering from diseases will not be cured of it. If the location is too sunny or too dark, this can directly affect photosynthesis. So if the orchid is not doing well, its leaves are limp or brown, lemon water alone cannot revive it.