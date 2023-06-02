4 rules for hybrid work to succeed

The essence of productive work is energy. In most jobs, people are more productive when they are enjoying life and are comfortable, and their productivity drops when they are exhausted or stressed and their work habits become unhealthy. The next essential requirement for many activities that require real concentration is focus. When the context—that is, the time and place of work—allows people to focus, they can be highly productive. Concentration suffers when context is distracting and attention is scattered.

In addition to these independent aspects of work, there are tasks that require teamwork. They require extensive coordination with others. When people can coordinate smoothly, they are able to work in a goal-oriented and efficient manner; if this vote fails, teams will be split and divided. And then there are jobs and assignments where teams need to work together and actively share ideas so they can be creative and innovative. When space and time impede collaboration, productivity suffers. Employees can become unruly and internal disputes can arise.