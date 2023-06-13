4 showrooms and service centers in Hong Kong were destroyed, BYD general agent: the police have been reported- Sing Tao Global Network

Electric vehicle manufacturer “BYD” located in Hong Kong, Kowloon and the New Territories has a total of 4 showrooms and service centers. Yesterday (12th) within 3 hours, there was a series of damages such as pouring red oil and hitting the brakes. After investigation by the police, it is believed that the incident involved commercial disputes . Lianda Auto, the general agent of BYD in Hong Kong, issued a statement last night (12th), strongly condemning all acts of disturbing public order, and reporting the incident to the police, and will cooperate with the Hong Kong police in the investigation.

Lien Da Auto stated in a statement that it was violently attacked and criminally damaged in various showrooms in Hong Kong, Kowloon and New Territories yesterday (12th). This has been reported and will cooperate with the Hong Kong police in the investigation, and everything will wait for the results of the police. Lianda Auto strongly condemns all actions that disrupt public order, and calls on all sectors of society to work together to maintain social order and stability.

Lian Da pointed out that the renovation of the Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui stores has been completed, and they can continue to operate tomorrow. The 4S store in Tin Shui Wai is operating normally, and the delivery of new cars and after-sales services are normal. The restoration of the Yuen Long store will take time and is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

