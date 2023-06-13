Travis Scott Teams Up With American Tennis Legend John McEnroe for Nike Mac Attack

Travis Scott and tennis legend John McEnroe are working together to revive the classic model Nike Mac Attack designed by the latter in 1984.

As part of the “Rebel Like the OG” event, the two who shine in the fields of rap music and sports not only put on the shoes “Light Smoke Grey” OG color matching to take image photos, but also combined tennis events, new album “Utopia”, Representative elements such as the main brand Cactus Jack are presented, highlighting the commemorative significance of this cooperation.

The aforementioned campaign is expected to kick off later this month. It is reported that the Mac Attack OG colorway will be available on June 23rd through select retailers such as Nike and HBX. It is not yet clear whether the Travis Scott wears the barb style. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.