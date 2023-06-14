Home » 40 percent of foreign minors in Germany receive help from the state
40 percent of foreign minors in Germany receive help from the state

Rand 1.8 million minors live in Germany in families who receive state benefits. Although the number of all minors in basic social security has decreased overall – the highest level was recorded in 2018 with more than two million – the number of children and young people without German citizenship, who are dependent on citizen benefit or its predecessor Hartz IV, reached a new maximum are.

