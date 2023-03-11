The 49-euro ticket, valid throughout Germany for local transport, is to come in May. picture alliance/Moritz Frankenberg

From May, the Deutschlandticket will be valid for 49 euros a month in local transport throughout Germany. However, the federal and state governments could not agree on a cheaper social ticket. Several countries are now planning to make the 49-euro ticket cheaper for young people, reports the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. To do this, they have to draw on funds from their own budget. In other regions, there are country-level discounts. The SPD and CDU are negotiating to offer a long-term social ticket for nine euros.

The 49-euro ticket is intended to make bus and train affordable. But for many people this price is still too high. For this reason, some federal states want to offer the monthly ticket planned for May for local transport throughout Germany at a lower price to individual target groups. This is shown by a survey by the Evangelical Press Service, the results of which the “Southgerman newspaperreported. Accordingly, it is about discounts for young people or social tickets for people with little money. In some cases, existing concessions on public transport should simply remain in place.

Bavaria and Saarland would like to make the so-called Deutschlandticket cheaper for young people. At 29 and 30.40 euros, the discounted prices are close together. Young people in Thuringia should have to pay even less money, but a decision is still pending in the Free State. Rhineland-Palatinate is currently examining discounts on the ticket.

On the other hand, Saxony will not turn the price screw on the Deutschlandticket. Funding from the state budget alone is not possible, the government is quoted in the report as saying. The background: The federal states have to pay for the reduction themselves, the exceptions are not priced into the federal contribution to the 49-euro ticket. Even a cheap social ticket, which several countries wanted, could not be realized with Berlin.

To this end, several governments are now planning to introduce a social ticket for less than 49 euros or discounts for schoolchildren and trainees at state level. In Berlin, the red-red-green Senate offered a 29-euro ticket and a social ticket for nine euros last fall. After the Berlin election, the SPD wants to secure this offer permanently in its coalition negotiations with the CDU.

