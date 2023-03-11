After special stomach treatments with Botox in Turkey, several people in Germany got poisoned. “Everyone has in common that they underwent treatments in Istanbul, Turkey at the end of February, in which botulinum toxin is injected into the stomach wall,” said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Friday. In a report published on Thursday

wrote the RKI of nine known cases so far. What went wrong with the treatments is so far unclear.

Poisoning after Botox treatment – association reports “many incidents”

An association for infectious diseases in Turkey said there had been “many incidents” in the past few days. Both Turks and foreigners who have traveled to the country for treatment are affected. The patients all underwent the so-called “stomach botox”, which is mainly used for weight loss.

According to the RKI, the disease botulism is rare, “but very serious”. It cannot be transmitted from person to person and is caused by the highly toxic botulinum neurotoxins. Under the name Botox, the substance is also known for beauty treatments. According to the RKI, it is used in the stomach, among other things, to treat spastic diseases of the muscles. “A corresponding injection of BoNT/A should also lead to a reduction in stomach activity and thus contribute to weight reduction,” it said. The RKI said on request that no information could be given about the reason for the treatment in the specific cases. The treatments all took place between February 22nd and 25th.