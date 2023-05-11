Home » 50 hours standstill in the long-distance traffic of Deutsche Bahn
Business

50 hours standstill in the long-distance traffic of Deutsche Bahn

50 hours standstill in the long-distance traffic of Deutsche Bahn

Only from Sunday evening does the railway assume that there will be “massive effects” on all German railway operations. “It must also be expected to have a significant impact on pan-European freight traffic,” it said. Six out of ten European freight corridors used the German rail network.

“We have to go on strike for this length of time, because then we simply have more economic effects and can increase the pressure as a result,” said EVG collective bargaining officer Cosima Ingenschay on Thursday in Cologne. In freight traffic in particular, long traffic jams would arise, which would increase the economic pressure.

