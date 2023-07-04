$5,000 for an Ironman: Why it was a good investment

A full Ironman consists of a 3.8 km swim, a 180 km bike and a 42 km run. This is where the author trains for the half-Ironman. Kathleen Elkins

Last year, Kathleen Elkins signed up for an Ironman. She had never competed in a triathlon – and was amazed at the cost.

With entry fees, equipment and travel expenses included, she spent over $5,000 just to get to the start line.

Here Elkins explains what she had to pay how much money for and why experts say she made a good investment.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

When I signed up for an Ironman triathlon with a friend last year, I wasn’t quite sure what I was getting myself into physically – and financially too.

